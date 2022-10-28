Home World Ursula von der Leyen’s husband leaves the research center in Padua financed by the PNRR
World

Ursula von der Leyen’s husband leaves the research center in Padua financed by the PNRR

by admin
Ursula von der Leyen’s husband leaves the research center in Padua financed by the PNRR

Heiko von der Leyen, husband of Ursula, doctor and scientific director of the American biotech company Orgenesis, specialized in cell and gene therapies and at the forefront in the production of anti-Covid RNA vaccines, since last June was in the Foundation created by the Padua University to manage the line of research on gene therapy and RNA drugs, a plan financed by the NRP with 320 million euros paid to the ministry of the University and coordinated by Professor Rosario Rizzuto.

As revealed by Rizzuto in Domani, Heiko von der Leyen renounced the appointment after the controversy over the conflict of interest due to the funding received from Europe. Thus the European first gentleman has called himself out of the surveillance committee, even if he remains at the head of the biotech Orgenesis, which together with global drug giants such as Pfizer, BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sanofi is part of the research project.

See also  Japan continues to impose sanctions on Russia Russia's ambassador to Japan calls on Japan to stop "dismantling" relations between the two countries – yqqlm

You may also like

Li Huihui: Europe and the United States may...

131 companies in Guangxi have signed RCEP certificates...

Use: Man beats and buries his wife still...

Putin: South Korea’s arms supply to Ukraine will...

Ukraine latest news. Aiea sends inspectors to Chernobyl....

In the winter and spring seasons, many airlines...

North Korea, 2 more missiles launched into the...

Efforts to “canvass” before the mid-term elections Biden...

Elon Musk eventually bought Twitter

Pay attention to major themed TV dramas_Guangming.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy