Inflation, a slap from the industrialists: they don’t sign the price document

No signature of the industrialists on the cost-saving protocol on prices

A joint statement on cost-saving protocol, despite the fact that the industry withdrew from the project, will be signed today, during a video call at 9.30. The goal, according to what is learned from qualified sources, is to sign a protocol on 10 September. The goal is to obtain a quarter of subsidized prices for some food and basic necessities products. But, writes La Stampa which speaks of a “slap to Minister Urso”, the industrialists displace the executive and do not sign the anti-inflation protocol to block the price lists.

“While not questioning the validity of the motivations that lead the government, through Mimit, to promote interventions in support of the purchasing power of families, Centromarca and Ibc have deemed it impracticable to sign the protocol” relating to the anti-inflation quarter, the two associations announced, explaining that the decision to renounce the agreement “was taken into account both substantial aspects and assessments of a formal and legal nature”.

Federdistribuzione, on the other hand, has expressed its intention to go ahead even without the contribution of industry. “The negative trend in consumption, especially in the food sector, continues to cause concern, resulting in a significant drop in sales volumes”, commented Carlo Alberto Buttarelli, president of Federdistribuzione, for whom “Modern Distribution is collaborating with the Government on the project of an ‘Anti-inflation Quarter’, declaring its willingness to sign a protocol, on a basket of products at controlled prices, which would take on greater effectiveness if shared also with the industrial processing sector. For months we have been asking the industry to show a sense of responsibility towards families, lowering their sales lists where possible. Once again – he underlined – the processing industry, raising specious and instrumental arguments, declares itself unwilling to sign the agreement. La Distribuzione Moderna, on the other hand, confirms its willingness to continue collaborating with the Government, in any case, to search for possible ways to counter inflation, to protect families and consumption”, he concluded.

