Inflation – Basic groceries were 20 percent more expensive in March – News

In Switzerland, staple foods cost up to 20 percent more in the last month than in March a year ago.

This is shown by the consumer price index of the comparison service Comparis.

For example, margarine and cooking oils were almost 20 percent more expensive, sugar was 17 percent more expensive and butter was more than 12 percent more expensive.

Milk, cheese and eggs cost 8.5 percent more in March than in the previous year, as Comparis reported with reference to the Comparis consumer price index. High costs for energy, feed and fertilizers as well as crop failures have caused increased food prices. These would hardly sink quickly, it said in the communication further.

Fuel prices, on the other hand, have fallen by 7.4 percent compared to March last year, according to Comparis. Healthcare services also cost 3.6 percent less, and telecommunications prices fell by 3.4 percent.

Childless people aged 65 and over are most affected

According to the Comparis consumer price index, the prices for everyday goods rose by a total of 3.5 percent in March 2023 compared to the same month last year. Childless couples over the age of 65 experienced the highest rate of inflation in the last 12 months. The perceived inflation rate for them was 3.9 percent. Single-person households under the age of 65, on the other hand, felt the rise in prices the least.

Legend: According to the comparison portal, childless couples over the age of 65 felt the rise in prices the most.

KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler



According to its own information, the Comparis consumer price index in cooperation with the KOF economic research center of the ETH reflects the perceived inflation by adjusting the data of the national consumer price index (LIK) for rents and durable goods such as cars and furniture. The LIK measures price changes using a representative basket of around 1050 goods and services.