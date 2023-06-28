Inflation, Coldiretti: about 4 billion euros more spent on food

Eat? Italians have spent almost 4 billion more but due to the high prices they have had to cut the quantities purchased in the first six months of 2023.

This is how Coldiretti estimates the inflation trend in June compared to the same period last year according to Istat which shows an 11.2% increase in the prices of food products, higher than the average inflation figure which fell to 6, 4%.

Families – underlines Coldiretti – cut back on purchases and go hunting for the lowest prices even by slaloming in the store, changing shops, supermarkets or discount stores in search of promotions for different products. The tip of the iceberg of the difficult situation are the over 3.1 million poor people who have asked for help to eat by resorting to soup kitchens or food parcels for a total of 92,000 tons of food distributed in the last twelve months, according to Coldiretti’s analysis on Fead data. The emergency extends – Coldiretti continues – to farms affected by the bad weather which decimated the crops and by the low prices paid to production which in many cases do not even cover the production costs with the risk of abandoning entire territories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

