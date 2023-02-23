Home Business Inflation down: consumer price index slows to +10% in January
Inflation down: consumer price index slows to +10% in January

In January, inflation shows a marked slowdown, falling to +10.0%. This was announced by Istat according to which in January 2023, it is estimated that the national consumer price index for the whole community (NIC), gross of tobacco, will register an increase of 0.1% on a monthly basis and 10.0% on an annual basis, from +11.6% in the previous month; the preliminary estimate was +10.1%. The drop was affected by the performance of the most volatile components of the consumer price index, strongly conditioned by the trend reversal of regulated energy goods (-12.0% on an annual basis). However, tensions on consumer prices remain widespread for various product categories, such as processed food, other goods (durable and non-durable) and housing services, which contribute to the slight acceleration of the core component.

