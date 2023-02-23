Huasheng Online, February 21st (all-media reporter Cao Xian) Facing the major needs of manufacturing innovation and development, our province’s manufacturing innovation center is bravely shouldering heavy responsibilities and taking active actions. The reporter learned today from the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology that 1 national and 11 provincial manufacturing innovation centers in our province organized and implemented 10 national and 16 provincial scientific research projects last year, and made breakthroughs in a number of key common technologies and products. 102 invention patent authorizations and 101 software copyrights.

Last year, our province established a provincial-level manufacturing innovation center in the field of construction machinery, and another 4 provincial-level manufacturing innovation centers in the field of comprehensive environmental management were recognized. At present, there are 12 national and provincial manufacturing innovation centers in the province, including 1 national level, and the independent innovation and public service capabilities have been significantly improved.

The National Advanced Rail Transit Equipment Innovation Center pinpoints the broken points and stuck chains of the industrial chain, overcomes key core technologies such as wireless passive sensors and self-resetting liquid magnetic circuit breakers, and realizes product import substitution, laser cleaning/welding equipment and other high-tech products Mass production of technical products has enhanced the resilience of the industrial chain and supply chain.

The Provincial Intelligent Transportation System Innovation Center promotes the intelligentization of mine transportation systems, park logistics systems, and marine equipment. The Provincial Industrial Technology Software Innovation Center builds an industrial APP full life cycle development environment to help domestic enterprises transform and upgrade. The Provincial Integrated Circuit Equipment Innovation Center has built an 8-inch integrated circuit equipment verification line, with a localization rate of 95%, achieving large-scale and stable production.

According to statistics, last year, 12 manufacturing innovation centers in the province invested 197 million yuan in research and development, and built a number of national-level intelligent networked vehicle (Changsha) test areas, advanced packaging technology research laboratories, mechanical parts and material inspection and testing, etc. A high-level innovation platform, leading and participating in the formulation (revision) of 4 international standards and 13 national standards, some advanced technological achievements have been commercialized, and provided inspection and testing services for companies in the fields of rail transit equipment, semiconductor chips, and industrial software. Obtained The income was 7.868 million yuan.

Related Topic: Steady Growth, Promoting Development and Strengthening Confidence