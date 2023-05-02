Inflation in the euro zone rises in April – signal for higher interest rates

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

The inflation rate in the euro zone surprisingly rose again in April. Getty Images

Inflation in the euro zone surprisingly rose again in April, albeit only slightly. The inflation rate rose from 6.9 to 7.0 percent, said the statistics office Eurostat. The stubbornly high inflation is a signal for the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates again at its meeting this Thursday.

This means that the fall in the inflation rate from its peak of 10.6 percent in October has stalled. The stubbornly high inflation rate is a signal to the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates further. The next time the ECB decides on the key interest rates in the euro zone is this Thursday. An interest rate step of 0.25 or another 0.5 percentage points is expected.

In contrast to general inflation, core inflation excluding volatile energy and food prices fell slightly in April from 5.7 to 5.6 percent. It remains at the highest level since the introduction of the euro. The core rate of inflation is a measure of how far inflation has spread across the economy beyond the initial energy and food price shocks. The ECB is aiming for a core inflation rate of 2 percent.

The general rate of inflation continues to be largely determined by fluctuating energy prices. The fall in inflation also faltered as energy prices rose 2.5 percent yoy in April after falling yoy in March. Overall inflation in Europe and in Germany is being driven primarily by sharply rising food prices. Services and industrial goods are also becoming significantly more expensive.

There are large disparities in inflation within the euro zone, with a clear east-west divide. The highest inflation rates of the 20 euro countries are in Latvia at 15 percent and Slovakia at 14 percent. Inflation rates are lowest in small Luxembourg (2.7 percent), Belgium (3.3 percent) and Spain at 3.8 percent. In Germany, the inflation rate in the harmonized European calculation is slightly above the average at 7.6 percent. In France, which had comparatively low inflation rates for a long time, inflation in April was almost the euro zone average at 6.9 percent.

