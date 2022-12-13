Inflation has exceeded expectations for two consecutive months, U.S. stocks have risen sharply, and the Nasdaq once rose by more than 3%



News from the Financial Associated Press on December 13 (edited by Xia Junxiong)On Tuesday, Eastern Time, U.S. inflation slowed more than expected for two consecutive months, injecting a shot of stimulant into the global financial market. U.S. stocks opened sharply higher, and the Nasdaq rose more than 3% at one point.

As of press time, the S&P 500 rose 1.30%, the Nasdaq rose 1.93%, and the Dow rose 0.98%.

(Source: Yingwei Finance) Large technology stocks generally rose. As of press time, Google rose 4.48%, Netflix rose 4.14%, Nvidia rose 3.59%, Amazon rose 2.97%, Qualcomm rose 2.76%, Microsoft rose 2.63%, and Apple rose 2.08% %, Tesla bucked the trend and fell 2.48%.

Popular Chinese concept stocks collectively rose, with Bilibili up 7.50%, Pinduoduo up 4.81%, Ali up 4.23%, Tencent Music up 3.84%, and JD.com up 2.34%.

According to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI in the United States rose by 7.1% year-on-year in November, lower than the expected 7.3%, the smallest increase since December 2021, and the previous value was 7.7%; the core CPI rose by 6% year-on-year in November, the same That was lower than the 6.1 percent expected.

U.S. inflation growth hit a new low this year in November and fell further after the October data fell below 8%.

After the release of the latest inflation data, the 10-year U.S. bond yield fell by about 15 basis points to below 3.5%; spot gold stood at $1,820 per ounce, the first time since June 30, and rose by more than 2% in a day; The U.S. dollar index DXY fell by about 1%, and non-U.S. currencies generally rose; international oil prices rose, U.S. oil rose by nearly 3%, and cloth oil rose by more than 3%.

Interactive Brokers (Interactive Brokers) chief strategist Steve Sosnick commented: “This is a big surprise, and the market is reacting accordingly. Today is the day when the whole bullish outlook comes into play, and U.S. bond yields are lower due to inflation. Stocks love stories about the Fed easing the pace of rate hikes, and a weaker dollar is also good for stocks.”

Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley, said: “The market reaction is self-evident, stocks, bonds, foreign exchange and gold have all responded as they should. We know that the pain point in 2022 is the highest level of inflation in 40 years. Now we have The necessary easing of inflation has been achieved, and although the Fed will continue to quantitative tightening, the rate hike is close to the end.”

Jason Pride, chief investment officer at Glenmede, warned: “Investors should be careful not to over-speculate on these results and should lower their expectations that the Fed will turn prematurely. Inflation data is still far from the Fed’s price stability target, while the 1970s Lesson provided for declaring victory over inflation prematurely. In the new year, the Fed will likely keep monetary policy in a restrictive range for a considerable period of time so that it has the confidence to contain the threat of inflation.”