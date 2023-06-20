Home » Inflation: Still 18 percent – the real danger of perceived inflation
Inflation: Still 18 percent – the real danger of perceived inflation

The official inflation rate in this country was 6.1 percent. At the same time, Germans feel that the price has risen by 18 percent. This is the result of a study conducted by Allianz Trade. Allianz Trade is considered the world‘s leading credit insurer.

“There is a wide gap between perceived and actual inflation, particularly in Germany,” says Jasmin Gröschl, senior economist at Allianz Trade. It is true that consumers in other parts of Europe also perceive the rise in prices as serious, but in hardly any other country do people react as sensitively as in the Federal Republic.

