Influencers are the new stars – and their online reach opens doors to TV, retail and the media. Youtuber Alicia Joe has made it her mission to educate about certain mechanisms of the industry. In 2022 she published a book about why influencers are not good role models from her point of view. Joe himself is in the spotlight. She says that while she doesn’t see herself as an influencer, she does follow some self-imposed rules to live up to her responsibilities.

Influencers are increasingly shaping our everyday lives: They appear on TV, their products are on supermarket shelves, people keep fit with their workouts and follow their make-up and travel tips. It is not without reason that the total turnover of the creator industry is estimated at more than 100 million US dollars.

Youtuber Alicia Joe has set herself the task of critically questioning Internet phenomena such as the influencer industry. She herself originally became known with make-up videos. Today users see on her channel Thoroughly researched videos – about people who earn money on social media with the help of their children, about travel bloggers fleeing taxes or about unrealistic beauty standards on the Internet. On average, she reaches half a million people per video.