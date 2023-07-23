Home » Infranity of Generali Investments Launches New Fund and Successfully Closes Senior Infrastructure Debt Fund
Business

Infranity of Generali Investments Launches New Fund and Successfully Closes Senior Infrastructure Debt Fund

by admin
Infranity of Generali Investments Launches New Fund and Successfully Closes Senior Infrastructure Debt Fund

Infranity, the European infrastructure manager part of Generali Investments, recently announced the closing of its third generation fund called Senior Infrastructure Debt. This fund has successfully raised over €1.6 billion, exceeding its initial goal of €1.5 billion. The fund, launched in the second half of 2021, has already invested over 80% of the capital raised.

Infranity’s approach has allowed the construction of a well-diversified and optimized portfolio, in line with Solvency II principles, through 19 investments. The investor base is composed primarily of international blue-chip institutional investors, including a number of leading European insurers.

See also  Great Wall Motors Forecasts Significant Drop in Net Profit for First Half of 2023

You may also like

Real estate: between boom and crash

Latino Investment Expo Promotes Real Estate Opportunities for...

EssilorLuxottica accused in the US of agreements against...

Against dengue fever: Takeda Singen/Konstanz is developing a...

Bank of Italy, -20% consumption of fuel for...

That’s why vegans have had to wait a...

Revenue Agency notice: you must pay immediately. Find...

Sika and other stock market tips of the...

Netflix, boom in subscribers: + 6 million. Stopping...

The 2023 China Internet Conference Explores the Future...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy