Infranity of Generali Investments Launches New Fund and Successfully Closes Senior Infrastructure Debt Fund

Infranity, the European infrastructure manager part of Generali Investments, recently announced the closing of its third generation fund called Senior Infrastructure Debt. This fund has successfully raised over €1.6 billion, exceeding its initial goal of €1.5 billion. The fund, launched in the second half of 2021, has already invested over 80% of the capital raised.

Infranity’s approach has allowed the construction of a well-diversified and optimized portfolio, in line with Solvency II principles, through 19 investments. The investor base is composed primarily of international blue-chip institutional investors, including a number of leading European insurers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

