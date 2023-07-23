Italy overwhelmed by the United States in the semifinal

CT De Giorgio’s Azzurri were clearly beaten in three sets by the US national team, missing access to the final against Poland

© Instagram Profile photo @usavmnt

The men’s national volleyball team says goodbye to the Nations League dream. The blues of the technical commissioner Ferdinando De Giorgi were forced to surrender in three sets in the semifinal of the tournament in the presence of the United States, which proved to be superior from every point of view. Italy which was overwhelmed with scores of 25-19, 25-18, 25-19. Italy who will now be expected tomorrow at 17:00, again at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk from Japan, in the final for third place. Gold medal which will instead be contested in the evening by the States and by the hosts of Poland.

