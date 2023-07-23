Okafor: ‘Milan has always been the club of my dreams. I watched Kakà and Ronaldinho, talked about it with Leao’ | Market

Noah Okafor is a new AC Milan striker and through his instagram page he wanted to dedicate his first words to the Rossoneri fans (like by Chukwueze later removed ed.)

DREAM CLUB – “Milan has always been the club of my dreams. When I was little, I admired Kakà and Ronaldinho playing in this shirt and last year I had the great pleasure of playing against Milan at the San Siro, wearing the Salzburg shirt. For us, the result back then was a disaster, but the experience of feeling the strength in the stadium was incredible.”

THE GOAL – “I personally experienced this passion of the Rossoneri fans and I was enchanted by it. I also scored against Milan last year and later had a conversation with Rafael Leão. We’ve only known each other for a short time, since we played against each other for the national team.”

LION – “Since Milan took an interest in me, I asked Rafa for some information and he told me how big and legendary this club is. I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates, the coach, all the staff members, directors and all the members of the club.”

SPECIAL STORY – “I’ve always wanted to come to Milan. Now I’m here and I can’t wait to feel and absorb all the enthusiasm and passion of the fans. And I want to help Milan write special stories and win. Thanks for letting me be here.”

