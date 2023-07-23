Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds Expected in Several Chinese Provinces

China Braces for Heavy Rainfall in Several Regions

China is preparing for heavy rain in multiple regions, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory. From July 23rd to 24th, northeastern Inner Mongolia, central and western Heilongjiang, western Jilin, southern Gansu, southern Ningxia, northern Sichuan Plateau, western Sichuan Basin, southern Shandong, northern Jiangsu, central and northern Jiangxi, northern and southwestern Zhejiang, and northwestern Fujian are expected to experience heavy rain. Some areas, including northeast Inner Mongolia, western Heilongjiang, western Jilin, central Jiangxi, and northwestern Fujian, have already been hit with heavy downpours.

Furthermore, moderate to heavy rain is predicted from July 23rd to 25th in southeastern Gansu, the Sichuan Basin, central and western Jianghan, and western Huanghuai. There have been reports of heavy rain in parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, and other areas, as well as local heavy rains.

Liaoning, Jilin, Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, and other locations have already experienced heavy rainfall. Yesterday, parts of central and western Liaoning, the Liaodong Peninsula, western Jilin, southern Heilongjiang, southeastern Inner Mongolia, southeastern Beijing, the Shandong Peninsula, southeastern Hubei, central Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, and central and northern Zhejiang received heavy rains, with precipitation reaching 80-100 mm. Thunderstorms and strong winds with magnitudes of 8 to 9 were reported in southeastern Liaoning, central Hunan, central and northern Jiangxi, and central and northern Zhejiang.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued continuous blue rainstorm warnings, which are expected to remain in effect until 06:00 on July 23rd. Short-term heavy rainfall with maximum hourly rates of 30-50 mm and local areas exceeding 60 mm is anticipated, along with thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas.

In the upcoming days, heavy rainfall is expected in the Sichuan Basin and other areas. From the 23rd to the 25th, moderate to heavy rains will occur in southeastern Gansu, the Sichuan Basin, central and western Jianghan, and western Huanghuai. Sichuan, Chongqing, and some other regions will experience heavy rain and localized heavy downpours.

Additionally, Xinjiang will continue to face hot weather over the next 10 days. The Xinjiang Basin, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia will experience high temperatures ranging from 35-38°C, with some areas exceeding 40°C.

Furthermore, Jiangnan and South China will experience high temperatures ranging from 35-37°C in the next three days, with local areas exceeding 37°C. The Sichuan Basin, Jianghan, Huanghuai, and southern North China will also experience one to two days of high temperatures.

Authorities are advising residents in affected areas to take precautions and stay updated on weather warnings to ensure their safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

