Eighties and Vaporwave: Wrestling legend Sean McGriffin founds fashion label Nachrichten Berlin – News Berlin Wirtschaft Current news on the Internet

Karlsruhe, July 21, 2023 – The fashion world shines in a new light, because the Scottish wrestling legend Sean McGriffin has settled in Karlsruhe to realize his vision of fashion and aesthetics. Known for his iconic wrestling matches and passion for high-quality whiskey, McGriffin has launched his eponymous fashion brand, Sean McGriffin, which offers an intriguing combination of nostalgia, vaporwave and cyber aesthetics.

“Sean McGriffin” is characterized by a unique interpretation of loud clothing from the eighties, which is complemented by contemporary elements of vaporwave and cyber culture. The collection revives an era known for its colorful and bold designs while infusing it with a modern and futuristic edge.

In addition to aesthetics and diversity, Sean McGriffin is particularly concerned about the sustainability of his brand. The focus is on the predominant use of organic cotton, which not only increases the quality of the products, but also makes a contribution to protecting the environment.

Sean McGriffin is excited about his new role as a fashion designer and shows great commitment to providing unique experiences for his fans and customers. The online shop www.seanmcgriffin.de was designed with great attention to detail and offers a diverse selection of high-quality clothing and accessories. Here you will find t-shirts, hoodies, mobile phone cases and much more.

Sean has exciting collaborations planned for the near future. These partnerships will expand the Sean McGriffin collection with special pieces and limited editions that fans will love.

“For me, fashion is a way of self-development and an expression of my personality. The eighties shaped me in many ways, and I’m thrilled to be able to revive this era with futuristic influences in my own brand. At the same time, I want to make my contribution to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion industry!”, Sean McGriffin explains his intentions.

Interested parties can find out more about the current collection on the website www.seanmcgriffin.de and will soon receive exclusive insights into the upcoming collaborations.

About Sean McGriffin:

Sean McGriffin is a Scottish wrestling legend and successful whiskey mogul (*fictional character). His passion for fashion and aesthetics led him to found his own fashion brand “Sean McGriffin”. The brand is characterized by the reinterpretation of bright motifs from the eighties and combines nostalgia with influences from vaporwave and cyber aesthetics. The focus is on sustainability and the use of organic cotton. For more information, visit www.seanmcgriffin.de.

