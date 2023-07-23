Barcelona cancel friendly against Juve

Due to a virus outbreak within the team, FC Barcelona has canceled a planned test match against the Italian top club Juventus Turin. A “significant part” of the team is suffering from a gastrointestinal virus, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.

🚨 FC Barcelona hereby informs that the game against Juventus FC, scheduled for today, July 22 at 7:30 PM at Levi’s Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been canceled. A significant part of the blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis. pic.twitter.com/vnpmhFFucX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 22, 2023

The game planned for the afternoon (local time) in Santa Clara, California, must therefore be canceled. Like Juve, Barca are currently on a promotional tour in the USA during the pre-season. The Catalans want to play more games there against Premier League club Arsenal on July 27, arch-rivals Real Madrid on July 29 and Serie A club AC Milan on August 2.

