by admin
Barcelona cancel friendly against Juve

Due to a virus outbreak within the team, FC Barcelona has canceled a planned test match against the Italian top club Juventus Turin. A “significant part” of the team is suffering from a gastrointestinal virus, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.

The game planned for the afternoon (local time) in Santa Clara, California, must therefore be canceled. Like Juve, Barca are currently on a promotional tour in the USA during the pre-season. The Catalans want to play more games there against Premier League club Arsenal on July 27, arch-rivals Real Madrid on July 29 and Serie A club AC Milan on August 2.

