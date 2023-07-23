How much sex is healthy | Fun

Is it healthy to make love every day?

Izvor: Shutterstock/oneinchpunch

Experts and doctors have repeatedly emphasized how healthy it is to make love, but how much is it actually to do it every day? It certainly depends on the partner, his libido and sexual desire, but you should know that there is absolutely no risk of having intimate relations every day, writes “Entertainment Times”.

However, the answer to that question is primarily related to what kind of relationship you are in, that is, how many partners are involved in those relationships, as well as whether they follow the rules related to reducing the risk of transmitting sexually transmitted infections. Namely, if you are in a free relationship in which both partners have relationships with other people, perhaps more than one, then there is a greater risk of communicable diseases or unwanted pregnancy, which can be an obstacle to feeling safe in a sexual relationship.

There are many reasons why we should have intimate relationships every day. Regular intercourse increases the level of hormones associated with good mood and decreases the level of hormones associated with stress and anxiety. Regular intimate relationships help us sleep better, but also improve circulation. In addition, hormones that strengthen immunity are also released during them.

There are studies that have proven that people who have intimate relations more than twice a week have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

“Instead of harm, intimate relationships have a positive effect on your heart. Studies show that men who make love at least twice a week and women who express satisfaction with their sex life have a lower risk of heart attack,” experts from John Hopkins University point out.

However, there are some indications when you should think about whether you are overdoing it. Namely, if chest pain appears, or you have difficulty breathing, or if you have problems with an irregular heartbeat and symptoms of digestive problems, you should stop having sex. Also, making love at high temperatures can lead to certain consequences.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

