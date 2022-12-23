The first bank in Italy to launch super-flexible smart working, ING Italia confirms the adoption of the model, which also in 2023 will continue to give colleagues maximum freedom of choice on how to organize their work based on both professional, be personal”. This is what we read in a note issued by ING Italia.

These are the key elements of the ING model:

1) freedom of choice and customization on how to alternate work from home and remotely.

2) key moments of sociability actively promoted to cultivate relationships between colleagues and nurture team culture, stimulate discussion, exchange of ideas and keep alive the ‘Orange’ spirit, the corporate culture which is a strong point in ING .

3) right to disconnection in certain time slots for an optimal balance between professional and personal life

4) training to continue to support all staff in the best possible way, resource managers and others, focusing on trust and work towards objectives”.

ING underlines that “the confirmation of adopting a customizable model even after the pandemic emergency stems from the experience gained in the last two years, which have shown how flexibility in the workplace has had a positive impact both in terms of performance and engagement ”.

“At ING we are convinced that only those who are satisfied in every area – physical, family, work and social – can best express themselves and their talent, making an effective professional contribution – comments Francesca Fraulini, Head of HR at ING Italia – Our internal surveys also tell us that flexibility in the workplace has positive effects on engagement and overall performance, as well as representing a differentiating factor for attracting talent, from abroad or from other parts of Italy”.

“It is the individual teams – explains Fraulini – who define the best solution for themselves and for the customers with a view to maximum responsibility (empowerment) and trust. Sociability and interaction, even face-to-face, will continue to be of great importance and will be actively promoted throughout the organisation, with particular attention paid to key moments in professional life such as, for example, the entry of new hires”.

The note continues, specifying that ING “is already working to rethink the office spaces with the aim of making them increasingly functional for interaction between teams (more meeting rooms and spaces for meetings, including informal ones, to stimulate brainstorming and the most ‘creative’ activities and at the same time favoring innovative solutions), with an eye to ‘inclusive’ digital interaction and the diffusion of a netiquette to better manage ‘hybrid’ meetings and guarantee all participants the same level of involvement”.

“The office will become a place intended to experience not only work activities in the presence, but also moments of company socializing: celebration events, wellbeing and wellness initiatives, team building, town halls and Q&A sessions open to all. ING has also recently begun to recognize restaurant tickets also for remote work days and disbursed an extraordinary contribution of 1,000 euros to all employees to meet the cost of living, which employees were able to receive entirely in welfare, in cash , or with a 50% – 50% mix of the two options”.