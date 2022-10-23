Time tempering, ingenuity carving, and splendid opening, the masterpiece of the new era is due to the Samsung W23 in the world. As a new generation of ultra-high-end folding screen mobile phones, its noble demeanor exudes from the inside out, stemming from the consistent ingenuity and quality upgrade of the Samsung W series in the world. Whether it is the precipitation of classic design, the pursuit of modern craftsmanship, or the innovation of cutting-edge technology, Samsung W23’s pursuit of high-end quality is everywhere. It conveys the degree of relaxation, the life pattern of bravely climbing the peak, and the benevolent bearing, which arouses the dual resonance of the spirit and value of the elite crowd.





Ingenious interpretation of noble elegance

The objects are tangible, and the ingenuity is boundless. Every part of the Samsung W23 in the world, every process, strives for perfection in the details. Throughout the history of ceramic culture, it is enduring and bears the epitome of thousands of years of historical changes. The Samsung W23 high-end ceramic backplane, which is concerned with the world, has been polished through multiple modern processes. It has continued its context in the inheritance and revitalized in innovation. It can be called a collection. The mysterious and noble black and gold color scheme and the noble and luxurious champagne gold frame are low-key, restrained yet elegant, and the noble figure is stunning at a glance. At the same time, the back panel is inlaid with the golden “heart is the world” logo, and the flawless and pure natural light is integrated with high-end ceramics, showing the respected status of the elite and benevolent between the opening and closing.





See the true chapter in the subtleties, and show the demeanor in the slightest. The confidence that the Samsung W23 is concerned about the world without fear of scrutiny comes from the exquisite craftsmanship that can stand up to scrutiny. Its hinged cover is carved with a gem-like checkered pattern, which is more delicate and three-dimensional than the previous generation. It changes with the angle of light and shadow between opening and closing, giving it a rhythmic dynamic and dazzling elegance. At the hinged cover, it is polished, ground, tempered and carved at the nano level, showing modern high-precision craftsmanship, creating a new texture and craftsmanship value.





Immerse yourself in the big screen to see the future of Yaoshi

Anyone who has a big pattern must have a big vision. Heart of the world Samsung W23 brings 7.6 inches (right angle)[1]The immersive wide-format large screen helps business elites to meet challenges with a larger vision and a larger pattern in the workplace. 120Hz adaptive refresh rate[2]And PC-like operation, allowing users to strategize, overcome the invisible, and win thousands of miles away. Heart of the world Samsung W23 with S Pen[3], the writing experience on the big screen is like flowing clouds and flowing water, and it is easy to sway.Double-click for split-screen writing[4]the wide screen and the S Pen complement each other, allowing you to form a pen and ink, sway and rebuke the square, realize the lofty ambition and reach the end of the dream.





Mount Tai collapsed in the front without changing its color, and the elk flourished in the left without blinking. Facing everything calmly and calmly is not a kind of wise life.Mind the world Samsung W23 brings upgraded control panel, split screen view, multitasking window[5]Home screen taskbar[6]Layout and other functions, even if the “turbulent sea” comes, you can also calmly deal with it. The internal and external dual screens realize continuous operation, and the seamless switching can be done with ease. Gestures, quick split-screen and efficient video conferencing make business people more comfortable, and as players in the business world, they can achieve a win-win situation.

Hard core strength fearless journey of thorns

Excellent quality also requires both internal and external cultivation, “refinement” and “honesty”. Heart of the world Samsung W23 not only has a refined and respected appearance, but also has a wealth of internal strength. It is equipped with 4nm Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, low-power intelligent optimization function, and can switch between multiple applications smoothly, enjoying fast and efficient. 16GB+512GB[7]Large memory, no pressure to store important documents, work videos, and life photos. Long battery life 4,400mAh (typ.)[8]The battery plus wireless charging, fully loaded with power, shows super endurance in daily use.





In terms of the durability of the fuselage, the Samsung W23 is equipped with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ glass outer screen and ceramic backplane, enhanced UTG, and armored aluminum frame and other comprehensive protection, providing users with a full range of protection in the workplace. solid backing. IPX8 class[9]The waterproof performance allows users to feel at ease.

Quality comes from demanding, ingenuity creates perfection. Heart of the world Samsung W23 embodies superb craftsmanship and persevering innovative functions in one. Respectful Tiancheng and elegant rhythm are self-produced, showing elite demeanor and benevolent bearing everywhere, and relying on scientific and technological strength to help high-end elites enjoy a quality life and calmly control their lives.

annotation:

1. The main screen size of Samsung W23 is 7.6 inches, which is the diagonal length when the rounded corners of the display are stretched to a right angle, and 7.4 inches is the diagonal length of the rounded corners; due to the rounded corners, the actual viewing area is slightly smaller.

2. The screen refresh rate varies according to the application used, and some applications may not support the 120Hz refresh rate.

3. Only the main screen of Samsung W23 supports S Pen writing function.

4. Some applications may not support multitasking or one-click split screen.

5. Some applications may not support multitasking or one-click split screen.

6. “Taskbar” needs to be turned on under “Settings”.

7. The operating system and preset applications occupy part of the storage space, so the actual user available space is less than the nominal storage capacity. Updates to the operating system or software version may cause changes to the user’s available space. Running memory may vary by model, color, and region.

8. Typical values ​​tested under 3rd party laboratory conditions. The typical value refers to the approximate average value based on the weighted evaluation of the deviation value after testing the battery sample according to the IEC61960 standard. The W23 has a rated (minimum) battery capacity of 4275mAh. Actual battery life may vary based on specific network conditions, usage patterns and other factors.

9. The Samsung W23 has the IPX8 waterproof level defined in IEC 60529. The IPX8 level waterproof detection conditions are: (1) no flowing water, the water depth is 1.5 meters; (2) the test time is 30 minutes; (3) the difference between the water temperature and the product temperature is not greater than 5K. Please use it strictly in accordance with the waterproof instructions in the product manual, otherwise the equipment damage caused by this will be the responsibility of the user. Not recommended for use at the beach or pool.



