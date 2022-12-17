On December 16, the “Wuliangye 26th Worship Ceremony” was held in Yibin Wine Sacred Mountain.

It is understood that the theme of this year’s sacrificial ceremony is “inheriting the history and context of wine to lead a new chapter of harmony and beauty”, which is divided into three chapters: “Opening Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition”, “Ode to Pilgrimage” and “Complete Sacrificial Ceremony”. Pay tribute to the long history and profoundness of Chinese wine culture, inherit and promote the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

Pictured is “The twenty-sixth sacrificial ceremony of Wuliangye“on site

In the early morning, the first chapter kicked off at the parade ceremony of hundreds of people. The flag formations of the eight ancient wineries, the square formations for the harvest of grains, the square formations for wine workers, the square formations for wine workers, and the square formations for wine ceremonies appeared one after another. The working scene of Wuliangye wine workers shows the cultural background and traditional cultural charm of Wuliangye’s traditional brewing history.