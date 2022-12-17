On his birthday, December 17, Pope Francis awarded three people who have dedicated themselves to helping the needy. They are the Syrian Franciscan priest Fr. Entrepreneur Pedrolo. This initiative is organized by the Congregation for the Pontifical Service of Charity.

(Vatican News Network)In memory of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, India, on his birthday, 17 December, Pope Francis honored three people who, in very different situations of life, lived out charity for the poorest.

An announcement from the Pontifical Service of Charity states that among those awarded was the Franciscan priest Fr Hanna Jallouf, who dedicated herself to caring for the poor in Syria in the days of the ongoing and devastating war By. Another is Gian Piero, also known as Wué, a homeless man who spends a portion of the grants he receives each day helping people poorer than himself. In addition to the two of them, the Pope awarded Silvano Pedrollo, an entrepreneur from Verona, Italy, who devotes a large part of his company’s profits to the care and aid of Africa, India and Latin America. The country’s poorest people build schools, dig wells and build medical facilities.

The Pope’s simple yet significant move was in honor of Mother Teresa of Calcutta. On December 17, 20 nuns from the Missionary Sisters of Charity and 20 people living in the dormitory they managed attended the award ceremony.

At present, there are more than 6,000 nuns of the Missionary Sisters of Charity, who continue Mother Teresa’s work of caring for the poor in 762 homes of charity distributed in 139 countries and regions. Everyone is called to take up this challenge. The “Flower of Gratitude” presented by the Pope is a small globe embedded in a cube that supports it: the cube is a symbol of the love that holds the world together, while in the globe is drawn a window behind which looms Saw Mother Teresa stroking a child in her arms. The idea of ​​the window comes from what John Paul II said on the occasion of Mother Teresa’s death, “Mother Teresa is an open window, through which Jesus appeared, and He spoke to many poor people in many parts of the world. smile and give them comfort and dignity”.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn