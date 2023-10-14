Inner Mongolia Accelerates Development of New Energy Industry and Achieves Strong Growth

New Energy Development Thrives in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

(October 13, 2023)

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has been making significant strides in the development of new energy industries, according to Yu Haiyu, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Energy Bureau.

Emphasizing the transformation and upgrade of the traditional energy industry, the region has focused on the promotion of new energy development for coordinated, complementary, and green growth. The goal is to establish an energy supply system and power system with new energy as the main component.

With the aim of surpassing thermal power, the Autonomous Region plans to have new energy’s installed capacity exceed that of thermal power by 2025, and its total power generation to surpass that of thermal power by 2030.

In line with these targets, the region’s “Government Work Report” highlights the significance of new energy development and the growth of the equipment manufacturing industry. By utilizing new energy to drive new industries, Inner Mongolia aims to construct large-scale wind and solar bases, wind and solar hydrogen production projects, and wind, photovoltaic, and hydrogen storage industry clusters. Furthermore, the region plans to establish an “industrial Inner Mongolia” in the field of new energy.

To accelerate the development of new energy, Inner Mongolia has implemented the new energy doubling action, increasing the scale of new energy installed capacity and power generation through the export and local consumption of new energy.

To enhance power transmission, the region plans to construct new transmission channels, with a focus on large-scale photovoltaic and wind power bases in the Gobi desert. Additionally, Inner Mongolia has built and plans to continue building ultra-high voltage transmission channels to increase the proportion of new energy transmission.

For local consumption, the region is strengthening the guaranteed usage of new energy and improving the power system’s regulation capabilities through flexible transformation, energy storage, and the construction of pumped storage power stations. The region has already completed significant flexibility transformation and system adjustment capacity, and it also aims to develop market-oriented new energy consumption models.

Inner Mongolia’s efforts are also directed towards the development of the new energy equipment manufacturing industry. By building wind, solar, and hydrogen storage industry clusters and an equipment manufacturing base, the region aims to strengthen the entire industry chain and improve the quality of the products. Several key industries and investment areas have been identified to attract investment, resulting in numerous signed projects.

These initiatives have led to substantial growth in the new energy industry. From January to August this year alone, the region has invested 115.6 billion yuan in new energy projects, a significant increase compared to the same period last year. With over 71 million kilowatts of new energy capacity already connected to the grid and 180 million kilowatts of projects under construction, the region is expected to have an installed capacity of 150 million kilowatts by 2025. This will greatly contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing the region’s efforts towards carbon neutrality and energy consumption reduction.

The development of new energy industries in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is driving economic growth and positioning the region as a leader in the field.

