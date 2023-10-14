Chain Management and New Prospects for Anhui’s Agricultural Industry: Insights from the 2023 Hefei Agricultural Fair

Matching of Chain Management Elements – Looking at the New Prospects of Anhui’s Agricultural Industry from the 2023 Hefei Agricultural Fair

On October 13th, at the 2023 Hefei Agricultural Fair, 33 selected agricultural industry projects were signed on-site, with a contract amount of 38.64 billion yuan. This marks a significant development for Anhui’s agricultural industry.

The main exhibition hall was filled with a wide variety of famous and high-quality agricultural products from all over Anhui. Anchors were seen introducing the advantages and special features of these products through their mobile phone screens. The fair witnessed a match between agricultural industry chain operations, banks, and other financial elements, creating new opportunities for Anhui’s agricultural industry.

At the fair, Chizhou Jiuhuafu Jinlian Smart Agriculture Co., Ltd., the leading enterprise in Chizhou City, showcased their Polygonatum products. Polygonatum is a rare traditional Chinese medicinal material known for its numerous health benefits. The company’s operations director, Wang Jingsheng, introduced their range of products including Polygonatum tea, wine, puree, and fruit. With an annual output value of approximately 230 million yuan, the company has not only focused on processing agricultural products but has also extended its reach into the agricultural and cultural tourism industry.

Wang Jingsheng explained that through the “village collective + company” model, they were able to plant 5,000 acres of Polygonatum japonica in Shitai County. This model not only solved the problem of farmers’ difficulty in planting and selling but also increased their income by around 5,000 yuan.

Chain management was observed to be the driving force behind the development of many agricultural businesses at the fair. Some companies in the Suzhou exhibition area purchased agricultural waste from farmers to produce edible fungi products, while in the Huangshan exhibition area, the newly created “pastoral” and “Huizhou” regional public brand brought together various agricultural product categories, ensuring organic growth and increased value.

The Anhui Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has been working towards building a green food industry chain, encompassing everything from seeds to the table. This has led to significant growth in the output value of Anhui’s top ten green food industries, which reached 856.3 billion yuan in the first three quarters of this year, with an expected annual output value of 1.2 trillion yuan.

New agricultural business entities have played a crucial role in the development of Anhui’s agricultural industry. With over 230,000 family farms and 114,000 farmer cooperatives, Anhui ranks among the top in the country. To fully utilize the resource advantages of these entities, gathering production factors such as talents, technology, and capital is essential. At the 2023 Hefei Agricultural Fair, financial institutions including funds, banks, insurances, and guarantees actively matched with new agricultural business entities, providing necessary financial support.

Anhui Agricultural Credit Financing Guarantee Co., Ltd. introduced their “Quick Payment on Code” service at the fair, which allows farmers to easily apply for loan guarantees through a QR code. The company has already provided loan guarantees for over 60,000 households, with a guarantee amount exceeding 20 billion yuan.

Anhui’s agricultural industry has shown strong development momentum, particularly in the green food sector. In the first three quarters of this year, the province witnessed 1,404 new projects in the green food industry, with a total investment of 290.342 billion yuan.

Overall, the 2023 Hefei Agricultural Fair has showcased the potential and opportunities for the development of Anhui’s agricultural industry. With chain management elements actively matching with new agricultural business entities, the industry is set to thrive in the coming years.

