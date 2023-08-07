Inner Mongolia Invests 840 Million Yuan to Support Public Welfare and Beautiful Countryside Development in Agricultural and Pastoral Areas

Title: Inner Mongolia Allocates 840 Million Yuan to Support Public Welfare and Beautiful Countryside Projects

Inner Mongolia, China – In a bid to enhance the environmental quality and living conditions in agricultural and pastoral areas, Inner Mongolia has approved a total of 840 million yuan to support public welfare undertakings and the development of beautiful countryside projects. The funds will be primarily utilized for greening, beautification, lighting, and infrastructure development in these areas.

Since 2023, Inner Mongolia has actively promoted the growth of public welfare undertakings and the construction of beautiful countryside, with a significant focus on agricultural and pastoral regions. The allocation of 840 million yuan reflects the government’s commitment to improving the production and living conditions of farmers and herdsmen.

Out of the total funds, 535 million yuan was allocated by the central government as rewards for rural public welfare undertakings, which reflects a 7.97% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, the autonomous region’s finance department allocated 305 million yuan in subsidies to support related projects.

To ensure effective fund management and project implementation, Inner Mongolia has implemented comprehensive measures to monitor the appropriation of funds at every stage, including project approval, construction, completion, and acceptance. This thorough oversight aims to uphold financial discipline and guarantee the efficient utilization of allocated funds.

The Department of Finance has also issued a notice outlining regulations to further streamline the management of rural public welfare and beautiful countryside projects. The notice highlights critical aspects such as project library management, fund ledger management, and fund performance management. Through clear guidelines and laying out the responsibilities of stakeholders, Inner Mongolia seeks to ensure transparency and accountability in the execution of public welfare projects.

The allocation of 840 million yuan demonstrates the Inner Mongolia government’s dedication to improving the livelihoods of its rural population and creating sustainable development in agricultural and pastoral areas. The funds will contribute towards the greening and beautification of these regions, the enhancement of infrastructure such as village streets, and the construction of crucial water conservancy and centralized water supply facilities.

By investing in public welfare undertakings and constructing a beautiful countryside, Inner Mongolia aims to bolster the economic growth and prosperity of its agricultural and pastoral areas, ultimately benefiting the local farmers and herdsmen while preserving the natural environment.

