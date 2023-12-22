Inner Mongolia’s new energy installed capacity exceeds 85 million kilowatts, and the total installed wind and solar grid-connected capacity ranks first in the country-News Center-Inner Mongolia News Network

Inner Mongolia Leads China in New Energy Capacity

The Inner Mongolia Energy Bureau has announced that the new energy installed capacity in Inner Mongolia has surpassed 85 million kilowatts, making it the top-ranked region in the country for total installed wind and solar grid-connected capacity.

This milestone comes on the heels of the successful completion of the Siziwang Banner 1 million kilowatt wind storage project and the Huade County 1 million kilowatt wind and solar project for power generation. The quick completion of these projects highlights the region’s commitment to accelerating new energy development.

The Siziwang Banner project, which took only 213 days to complete, and the Huade County project, which saw all wind turbines hoisted in just five months, will add approximately 5.8 billion kilowatt-hours of “green electricity” every year, saving 1.88 million tons of standard coal and reducing approximately 5.34 million tons of carbon dioxide.

This rapid progress is part of Inner Mongolia’s broader push to expand its new energy capacity. Other projects, including a pilot project for a large-scale wind power photovoltaic base in Kubu, a photovoltaic desert control project in Ulanbuhe, and a wind power base in Shanghai Temple, are also moving swiftly towards grid connection.

By the end of December, the region is expected to add more than 7 million kilowatts of new energy to the grid, bringing the cumulative scale of new energy in Inner Mongolia to over 92 million kilowatts. This will solidify the region’s position as a leader in new energy capacity in China.

The news has been met with excitement and praise from officials and experts, who see Inner Mongolia as a shining example of the significant progress that can be made in the transition to clean and sustainable energy sources.

The rapid growth of new energy in Inner Mongolia not only strengthens the region’s energy infrastructure but also demonstrates its commitment to addressing climate change and reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. With its continued dedication and progress, Inner Mongolia is setting a powerful example for other regions and countries around the world.

Share this: Facebook

X

