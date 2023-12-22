Home » 2023 Douban Reading List Revealed: Check Out the Top Books of the Year
2023 Douban Reading List Revealed: Check Out the Top Books of the Year

2023 Douban Reading List Revealed: Check Out the Top Books of the Year

The 2023 Douban reading list has been released, and avid readers are eager to dive into the recommended books for the coming year. Kuai Technology News on December 22, announced the latest list, showcasing a variety of literary works that are sure to captivate readers.

The top ten books for 2023 include “I Deliver Express Delivery in Beijing” by Huan Yan, “Bright Night” by Cui Enrong, “One Hundred Years, Many People, Many Things” by Yang Yi, “Agree” by Vanessa Springella, “How many more times can I see the full moon rise” by Ryuichi Sakamoto, “Thoughts for Living” by Chikyoko Ueno, “Caliban and the Witch” by Silvia Federici, “Man in a hurry” by Wang Jibing, “Talk More About Problems” edited by Wu Qi, and “The Pain Department” by Dubravka Ugresic.

The detailed list also includes sub-fields such as Chinese literature, foreign literature, poetry, history and culture, social documentary, new scientific knowledge, art design, film and television drama, science fiction and fantasy, reasoning and suspense.

Readers are encouraged to explore the diverse genres and expand their literary horizons in the upcoming year.

For those interested in exploring new literary works, the 2023 Douban reading list is a great place to start.

