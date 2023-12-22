Lai Ching-te’s Controversial Hometown: The Story Behind The Hot Spot

Lai Ching-te, the vice president of Taiwan and the presidential candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, has found himself in the middle of a controversy over illegal construction in his hometown. Dubbed “Laipiliao” by netizens, his hometown has become a hot spot for tourists to check in and take photos.

The ongoing controversy has attracted attention from people of all walks of life. During a two-hour period on Thursday, about 200 people visited Lai’s house in search of the latest attractions, with some even driving three hours from Hualien in cold drizzle just to take pictures.

Lai is deeply attached to his hometown. Having lost his father at a very young age, he was raised by a hardworking mother who instilled in him a strong sense of family and community. Despite the controversy, he has expressed pride in his hometown and the memories it holds for him.

The issue of illegal construction in Lai’s hometown has become a focal point in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan. The New Taipei City Public Works Bureau has found that Lai’s house is an “existing illegal construction” dating back to 2003, but has not prioritized it for demolition. However, many political opponents have called for the demolition of such illegal structures.

Faced with mounting criticism and scrutiny, Lai’s camp made a significant announcement, stating that Lai would donate his house to a public trust once the issue of housing rights in the mining area is resolved. They also announced that the military police stationed outside the house had been taken off duty.

The controversy has elicited a range of reactions from the public. While some believe that Lai should have handled the construction of his house differently, others empathize with his attachment to his hometown and view the house as a sentimental tribute to his family’s history.

As Taiwan’s general election approaches, the issue of Lai’s hometown and the “Laipiliao” controversy are likely to remain a topic of interest for voters and media alike.

