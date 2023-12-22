Carlo Ratti is the new curator of the Architecture Biennale

The internationally renowned Turin architect Carlo Ratti is the new director of the Architecture Sector of the Venice Biennale, with the specific task of curating the 19th International Architecture Exhibition which will take place in 2025. This was decided today, Thursday 21 December, the board of directors of the institution: the appointment took place on the proposal of the president Roberto Cicutto, in agreement with Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, president of the Venice Biennale for the four-year period March 2024 – 2027. The Board of Directors also approved the dates of the 19th Exhibition Architecture International, which will be held from Saturday 24 May to Sunday 23 November 2025 (pre-opening 22-23 May). «We architects like to think we are smart – commented Carlo Ratti – but true intelligence is everywhere: from the disembodied ingenuity of natural evolution, to the growing computing power of our computers, up to widespread collective wisdom. To face a world on fire, architecture must be able to exploit all the intelligence that surrounds us. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to curate the 2025 Architecture Biennale.” Trained as an architect and engineer, Professor Carlo Ratti, 52 years old, teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston and at the Polytechnic University of Milan. He is director of the Senseable City Lab and founding partner of the architecture and innovation studio Cra-Carlo Ratti Associati (Turin, New York City, London). A graduate of the Polytechnic of Turin and the École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris, Ratti earned a Master of Philosophy and a PhD in Architecture from the University of Cambridge in England, completing his doctoral thesis as a Fullbright Scholar at MIT .

Ratti is one of the ten most cited scholars internationally in the field of urban planning and is co-author of over 750 scientific publications, including the recent «Atlas of the Senseable City» (written with Antoine Picon, published by Yale University Press) . Already a speaker at Ted, he regularly publishes opinion articles in the major international media, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Guardian, Project Syndicate, Le Monde, Süddeutsche Zeitung, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica, El Pais. He serves as co-chair of the Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanization of the World Economic Forum. His curatorial experience includes projects in different parts of the world. He was educational director at the Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design in Moscow, curator of the BMW Guggenheim Pavilion in Berlin and curator of the Future Food District pavilion during Expo Milano 2015. He was chief curator of the eighth Shenzhen Urbanism/Architecture Biennial ( Uabb) in 2019, co-curator of the second Porto Design Biennial in 2021 and Creative Mediator responsible for the award-winning Urban Vision of the European Nomad Biennial Manifesta 14 in Pristina in 2022. His work has been exhibited in venues such as MoMA The Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Venice Biennale (International Architecture Exhibitions), the Design Museum in Barcelona, ​​the Science Museum in London, the Maxxi in Rome. Three of his designs—the Digital Water Pavilion, the Copenhagen Wheel, and Scribit—were included in Time magazine’s annual “Best Inventions of the Year” list. The periodical «Fast Company» defined Ratti as one of the «most influential designers in America».

