Innovation and Transformation: Qiqihar’s Comprehensive Revitalization Sparks New Opportunities

Innovation and transformation are rapidly shaping the old industrial base of Qiqihar, as traditional industries incorporate innovative elements and emerging industries drive economic development. Qiqihar, located in Heilongjiang, has prioritized high-quality development, resulting in significant progress and comprehensive revitalization across primary, secondary, and tertiary industries.

CRRC Qiche Group Qiche Co., Ltd., a leading automotive manufacturing company, has reduced the production time for convertible cars from 43 minutes to just 30 minutes. This achievement was made possible by adopting the station-based production model, with the company delivering over 4,700 gondolas and flat cars to users in the third quarter of this year.

China First Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd., a major equipment manufacturing company, is experiencing a surge in orders, with order volumes more than doubling compared to the previous year. To meet demand and gain greater market share, the company aims to continuously improve its technology and achieve breakthroughs in the industry.

Qiqihar City’s wind power industry, leveraging the region’s abundant wind resources and focusing on the “double carbon” goal, has experienced rapid growth. China Yizhong Longshen (Qiqihar) Composite Materials Co., Ltd. has successfully produced 89-meter-long wind power blades to support a multi-million-yuan wind power project. The company’s production capacity currently reaches approximately 100 blades per month, highlighting the city’s transition to green new energy equipment.

Rural revitalization is also a key focus in Qiqihar, with notable progress seen in the farming industry. Jianming Village, for instance, signed a contract with North Latitude 47 (Yi’an County) Green Organic Food Co., Ltd. to plant fresh corn on 835 acres of land. The bumper harvest has significantly increased farmers’ profits, with an average profit of 1,800 yuan per mu of land. Additionally, Xili Village in Halahai Township has embraced cattle raising, particularly the breeding of Longjiang Wagyu cows. Farmers raising these cows enjoy higher incomes compared to those raising ordinary cattle.

Qiqihar’s urban transformation is evident in the rise of its tourism industry. The Zhalong National Nature Reserve, home to the protected red-crowned crane, attracts thousands of tourists every day. The city also offers various cultural and scenic attractions, such as the ancient city of Hala and the Kumule Grassland. However, Qiqihar’s most notable attraction is its barbecue culture, which earned the city the title of “International (Barbecue) Food City”. The barbecue industry has generated an output value of 20 billion yuan for the city, with tourism agencies offering packages combining barbecue dining, crane watching, and circus performances.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, Qiqihar received 3.49 million tourists, a significant increase of 75.9% compared to the previous year. Tourism revenue also rose by 81.3% to reach 1.62 billion yuan. These figures highlight the city’s successful transformation and its ability to create a vibrant tourism industry that attracts visitors from both domestic and international markets.

