Innovative applications emerge 5G to “unlock” new gaming experiences|5G|Smart Tourism|Travel_Sina Technology_Sina.com

Innovative applications emerge with 5G “unlocking” a new gaming experience

5G+VR brings fusion and interaction between virtual and real scenes, unmanned tour bus sightseeing, time-scheduled tour reservations… At present, digital technologies represented by 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality are bringing more benefits to holiday travel and tourism. What a convenient and fun experience.

In the VR interactive experience area of ​​the Hubei Provincial Museum, the audience holds a bell hammer and strikes in the air, and the chime bell of Marquis Yi of Zeng displayed on the LED screen swings with the strike and emits a corresponding musical sound. At the same time, by entering the “5G Smart Museum” through the App, tourists can view it through 5G AR guides and 5G panoramic guides. According to reports, the Hubei Provincial Museum has achieved full coverage of the 5G network, and more 5G applications will be realized in the future.

In the Lushan West Sea Scenic Area, when entering the visitor center, the intelligent voice robot will warmly greet tourists through infrared induction and guide tourists to the ticket window; apply for a Bluetooth headset at the service window, and tourists can use the intelligent voice guide to travel in Lushan. Swim in the beautiful scenery of the West Sea.

“We booked tickets online through the mini-program before departure, and entered the park by scanning the QR code. The whole itinerary went very smoothly.” Ms. Zhang and her family from Nanchang entered the scenic spot through the WeChat mini-program “Traveling the West Sea with One Code”. She said that there are code-scanning and ticketing points everywhere in Xihai Scenic Area, which is convenient and quick to pass by using face recognition. Traveling to scenic spots becomes as simple as “code” at the touch of Ms. Zhang’s fingertips.

The reporter learned from China Unicom that, according to sampling survey statistics, since November 2020 when China Unicom’s smart tourism comprehensive management platform for the Lushan Xihai Scenic Spot was officially put into use, the satisfaction of Lushan Xihai tourists has reached more than 90%. “During the peak tourist season, the smart tourism integrated management platform has played a big role in helping marketing, optimizing service, and strengthening management.” The relevant staff of Lushan Xihai Scenic Area introduced.

The 5G unmanned shuttle bus also brings tourists a new experience. “This car doesn’t have a driver and a steering wheel!” In the tea garden at the southern foot of Wuyi in Shaowu, Fujian, tourists who took a 5G self-driving tour bus were amazed.

It is reported that the 5G network built by China Mobile for the tea garden has equipped vehicles with “5G + smart eyes”. With the help of 5G millisecond-level response capability, the self-driving tour bus combines Beidou + GPS, laser/ultrasonic radar sensing and other technologies to accurately identify surrounding buildings, vehicles, pedestrians, etc. in real time, so that it can drive freely.

According to China Mobile data, in the field of 5G smart cultural tourism, China Mobile’s cultural tourism big data management and control platform has covered 10 provinces across the country. Utilizing the characteristics of 5G large bandwidth and low latency, and based on the VR panoramic live broadcast capability of scenic spots, China Mobile has formed a panorama platform, covering real-time live broadcast links of more than 120 scenic spots, serving more than 600,000 tourists.

Looking ahead, the development of 5G-assisted smart tourism is expected to accelerate again. Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued the “Notice on Strengthening the Collaborative Innovation and Development of 5G+Smart Tourism” (the “Notice”), proposing that by 2025, the construction of 5G networks in my country’s tourist sites will be basically complete, and 5G integration and application will be completed. The level of development has been significantly improved, industrial innovation capabilities have been continuously enhanced, and 5G+ smart tourism has flourished and developed on a large scale.

The above-mentioned “Notice” also proposes to innovate a new experience of 5G+ smart tourism services. Promote online service models such as cloud tourism and cloud live broadcasting to enhance tourist experience and improve tourist perception. Promote the effective integration of 5G and Internet of Things, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital twins, robots and other technologies and products, and guide 5G+4K/8K ultra-high-definition video, 5G smart tour guide, 5G+VR/AR immersive tourism and other application scenarios Scale development, satisfying tourists’ intelligent experience in the whole process of tourism.

The relevant person in charge of the Information and Communication Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated that all sectors of society will be encouraged to explore a policy environment that is conducive to the transformation of 5G+ smart tourism innovation achievements, cultivate a group of 5G+ smart tourism innovation enterprises, projects and solution providers, and strengthen 5G+ wisdom. Intellectual property protection in the fields of content creation, technological innovation, and product research and development in the field of tourism will guide the healthy and orderly development of 5G+ smart tourism.