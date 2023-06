Some videos released on social media show attempts to delay and hinder the advance of the Wagner verso Mosca. In Lipetsk oblast, cranes and tractors have arrived to break up the asphalt. Furthermore, suggests Ukrainian blogger Igor Sushko on Twitter, dozens of large construction trucks full of sand are crowding the access roads and even inside Moscow

Previous Article

“Almost all plane tickets from Moscow to abroad sold out”, the race to leave Russia

Share this: Twitter

Facebook