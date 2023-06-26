“Innovative Full Coverage Empowering In-depth Tour” Hunan released 100 key industrial new products

event site.Photo provided by the organizer

People’s Daily Online, Changsha, June 26 (Wu Qianwei) In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency and high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, on June 26, the Hunan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology held the 2022 annual The release of 100 key industrial new products and the launching ceremony of the “Innovation Full Coverage Empowering In-depth Tour” activity.

At the launching ceremony, Lei Shaoye, secretary of the party group and director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, delivered a speech. The leaders attending the meeting issued certificates to the 100 key industrial new product recommendation catalog companies in 2022, and announced the list of key manufacturing products in 2022. “The key research unit issued a release letter, and relevant companies signed cooperation agreements with universities, service organizations and park service platforms.

In the link between new product roadshows and service docking, 13 companies exhibited new product achievements and demand roadshows. On-site experts and personnel from investment and financing institutions provided guidance on the further development of corporate projects and products. Leading enterprises from banks and investment institutions and service agencies Intended cooperation docking has been carried out with enterprises.

In recent years, Hunan Province has insisted that innovation is the first driving force leading development, and has steadily promoted technological innovation in the manufacturing industry, and has achieved remarkable results. In 2021, the proportion of large-scale industrial enterprises with R&D activities in Hunan Province will reach 51.59%, ranking first in the country; the R&D investment intensity of large-scale industrial enterprises will be 1.76%, ranking second in the country.

In 2022, Hunan will focus on key core technologies to tackle key problems and strengthen the foundation, build a network of innovative platform systems, and improve the system of technological innovation policies and measures; implement 121 “product innovation and strong foundation” projects, and break through a total of 507 key technologies. 724 patents have been authorized, and major breakthroughs have been made in many projects.

“Manufacturing is the main battlefield for innovation, and innovation is the main engine for the development of the manufacturing industry.” Lei Shaoye said that in the next stage, the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology will focus on promoting the full coverage of innovation and R&D activities of large-scale industrial enterprises, and strengthen the “building an innovation platform” , carry out innovative activities, develop innovative products, and create quality brands” in the whole chain and full-cycle innovation work logic, and strive to promote the innovation work of the manufacturing industry to take the lead and open a new game, and promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry with high-level technological innovation. Provide strong support for building an important national advanced manufacturing highland.

