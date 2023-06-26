Jag Panzer – The Hallowed – Album Review

I Panzer – The Hallowed

Origin: Colorado / USA

Release: 23.06.2023

Label: Atomic Fire Records

Duration: 53:04

Genre: Power Metal / US Metal

I Panzer Albums can be found in every well sorted metal collection. So there is no need to introduce the band to the listeners of Power and US Metal. Six years after the predecessor The Deviant Chord give us the five Americans with the eleventh album The Hallowed finally new ear lining again.

Of course, the qualitative reference is important that the three founding members Mark Briody, John Tetley and of course frontman Harry Conklin are still on board. With Ken Rodarte But there was an innovation on the guitar that, in my opinion, brings a spark more European Heavy Metal to the band’s style.

In search of the promised land

The band didn’t make it easy for themselves with the new work, but did it a second time after the 2000 work Thane To The Throne approached a concept album. The idea behind The Hallowed is based on a fictional end-time saga, which says that a group of survivors is looking for a new home.

They are accompanied and supported by various animal characters, who also present the story and the short intro passages that occur in it. The fact that the band has worked intensively and long-term on it is also demonstrated by the comic about the story, which was published in advance at the end of 2022.

I Panzer took on the task of presenting a flowing story as well as matching the story to the music. Nevertheless, the listener is always able to listen to the songs individually and without the context of the saga in the background.

Power metal with a pinch of extra

The opener Bound As One climbs briskly and bangs and is characterized by the typical singing style Harry Conklins. In addition there is a not to be overheard guitar work from the new man Ken Rodarte, which imposes a touch of classic Heavy Metal on Power Metal. Next whips himself Prey into the ear canals. The song sounds hard and demanding. A well positioned bass is enriched with harsh riffs. Again more into the Heavy Metal corner it goes with Ties That Bindwhich at the beginning has musical parallels to Iron Maiden having.

Classic and fast muscle play is Stronger Than You Know, which makes the guitars squeal properly and has a melodic and easily understandable chorus as a counterpoint. you know the song HERE listen. Once again there are easy to understand and easy to sing along melodies in mid tempo Onward We Toil. Then follow me Edge Of A Knife a complex number refined with many ideas. Beautiful riffs, a playful lead guitar and a catchy chorus ensure that the song quickly sticks in your head.

In bester US Metal Tradition

It goes without a breather with the staccato-like guitars Dark Descent.

Hard and impatient, the song pushes forward in the best US metal tradition. Then surprise us I Panzer at Weather The Storm. A song that, despite the rhythmic drum work, lives on soft melodies that partially cover the constantly working lead guitar. Renewed Flame can hardly be described. A typical one at first I Panzer Song that shines with melody and hard guitars, but also integrates the unusual sound of a violin.

The album is named after an eight-minute monster piece The Last Rite completed, which is followed by a spoken story part as a conclusion. The song develops slowly. The voice rises epic, drums sound and the riffs weigh heavily. The Last Rite almost has something dramatic and is by no means a song to be listened to in between, but develops best when enjoyed multiple times. Here, too, an active, constantly wandering through the head drums are combined with great guitar work and unconventional violin sounds in the course of the song. The spoken outro completes the story and concludes what has been heard.

Conclusion

Jag Panzer are back with old trademarks and also surprise with many unconventional ideas and a new, active man on the lead guitar! From the production to the cover to the story, The Hallowed is a success and therefore not just a tip for die-hard fans! 8.5/10

Line Up

Harry Conklin – Gesang

Mark Briody – guitar

Ken Rodarte – guitar

John Tetley – Bass

Rikard Stjernquist – drums

Tracklist

01. Bound As One

02. Prey

03. Ties That Bind

04. Stronger Than You Know

05. Onward We Toil

06. Edge Of A Knife

07. Dark Descent

08. Weather The Storm

09. Renewed Flame

10. Last Rites

