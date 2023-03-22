In January 2023, there are 17.7 million pensions in force

1.3 million those liquidated in 2022

The pensions in force as of 1 January 2023 are 17,718,685, of which 13,685,475 (77.2%) of a social security nature and 4,033,210 (22.8%) of a welfare nature.

The total annual amount is equal to 231.0 billion euros, of which 206.6 billion sustained by pension funds and 24.4 billion by welfare funds.

47.9% of pensions are managed by private employees: the most important is the Employee Pension Fund, which manages 45.2% of the total pensions paid and 58.1% of the amounts paid.

The managements of self-employed workers disburse 28.3% of the pensions, for a payment amount equal to 24.6% of the total, while the welfare managements disburse 22.8% of the benefits, with a payment amount equal to 10, 6% of the total.

In 2022, 1,350,222 pensions were paid, 46.5% of which were of a welfare nature. The annualized amounts allocated for the new liquidations of 2022 amount to 14.2 billion euros, approximately 6.1% of the total annual amount to be paid as at 1 January 2023.

68.7% of social security benefits are made up of old-age pensions, of which slightly more than half (57.2%) paid to men, 5.2% of social security disability pensions of which 56. 0% paid to males and 26.1% from pensions to survivors, with a masculinity rate of 12.4%.

Approximately 74.3% of old-age/early pensions are paid to men, while this percentage drops to 37.6% for pensions in the old-age sub-category.

Also in the social security invalidity (law 222/84) there is a male preponderance: 64.7% for the invalidity allowance and 69.3% for the disability pension. Invalidity pensions effective before law 222/84 had a masculinity rate of 32.0%, due to the high age of the recipients of these benefits and the greater longevity of women.

20.3% of welfare benefits are made up of pensions and social allowances, of which 37.5% are provided to men; the remaining 79.7% of the benefits are provided to disabled civilians in the form of a pension and/or allowance, with a masculinity index of 41.6%.

61.6% of the social security pensions paid in 2022 consisted of old age pensions, 7.6% of social security invalidity pensions and 30.8% of survivors’ pensions.

Welfare benefits consist of 7.0% social checks and 93.0% civil disability benefits.

Considering the civil invalidity benefits by composition of the amount, the number is 612,405 pensions alone, 1,807,182 allowances alone and 398,193 pensions and carer’s allowances together, for a total of 2,817,780 civilian invalids.

The geographical area with the highest percentage of pension benefits is northern Italy, with 48.0%; 19.3% of pensions are paid in the Center, while 30.7% in Southern Italy and the Islands; the remaining 2.0% (358,908 pensions) is paid to individuals residing abroad.

The North has a higher number of pensions per number of residents for the old age and survivors categories, followed by the Center and the South, while the order is reversed for pensions in the social security disability category and for welfare benefits.

As regards the territorial distribution of the amounts disbursed, 55.3% of the sums allocated at the beginning of the year are destined for northern Italy (for old age the percentage rises to 60.2%), 24.3% for southern Italy and Islands (for pensions and social allowances the percentage rises to 55.7%), 19.7% to central Italy and finally 0.7% to individuals residing abroad.

The average monthly amount of the old-age pension is 1,359.53 euros, with a higher value in the north (1,456.71 euros).

The analysis of the distribution by age shows an average age of pensioners equal to 74.1 years, with a difference between genders of 4.7 years (71.5 years for men and 76.2 years for women).

In the distribution of pensions by monthly amount, there is a strong concentration in the lower classes: 55.8% of pensions have an amount of less than €750.00.

Of the 9,883,267 pensions with an amount of less than 750.00 euros, 43.1% (4,272,173) benefit from benefits related to low incomes, such as minimum income supplements, social surcharges, pensions and social allowances and civil disability pensions.