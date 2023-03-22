Udinese must continue to defend all its prized possessions. In the last few hours there have been new interests for Samardzic

Udinese must defend all its jewels from the possible assaults of the big names in our championship. The first footballer to have been put under observation is the German Lazar Samardzic. His plays have bewitched the big clubs in our league and as a result it will be difficult to maintain his talent for several more seasons. The pitch speaks for itself and the Serbian midfielder, born in Germany, has demonstrated to everyone his qualities and above all his ball-and-chain skills. In recent weeks, two teams have been actively interested in his plays. Now let’s see in detail if indeed a deal can be concluded to take home the future of football.

The first team that has expressed interest in chronological order was Luciano Spalletti’s Naples. We remember very well that last November the Tuscan coach specified that Lazar would be the perfect replacement for a player like Zielinski. This is undoubtedly one of the best compliments that could be delivered to a player of these qualities. Now it will be necessary to see if the president (after winning the Scudetto) actually wants to sink the blow and spend more than twenty million euros for the young Serbian. Behind Napoli there is another club ready to give everything.

The second club — Immediately behind the Neapolitans we find Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri. The Milanese company is ready to launch an offer and definitively win its bets. We remind you that it would best reflect the Rossoneri’s policy of focusing on young players ready for important stages. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. We have to go away to Emilia, more precisely to Bologna. Here are all the latest from the training camps << See also Masks with the flag and posters: Japan welcomes Italian athletes

March 22, 2023 (change March 22, 2023 | 12:40)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

