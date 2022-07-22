The recruitments activated by private employers during the first four months of 2022 are growing, reaching 2,590,000, with an increase of + 48% compared to the same period of 2021. This was announced by INPS in the Observatory on Precariousness according to which the growth has affected all types of contracts, resulting more consistent for seasonal hires (+ 146%), for intermittent hires (+ 113%), while for the other types the increases are more contained: for the indefinite period +43 %, + 41% for apprenticeships, + 38% for fixed-term contracts and + 26% for temporary staff.

The transformations for a fixed period in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 249,000, an increase compared to the same period of 2021 (+ 70%). In the same period, the confirmations of apprenticeship relationships that reached the end of the training period – equal to 42,000 – increased by 14% compared to the previous year.

The terminations in the first four months of 2022 were 2,057,000, an increase compared to the same period of the previous year (+ 49%). All types of contracts are increasing: seasonal contracts (+ 122%), intermittent contracts (+ 91%), apprenticeship contracts (+ 54%), permanent contracts (+ 43%), fixed-term contracts (+40 %) and leasing contracts (+ 36%).