INPS, pensioners abroad: what to do to avoid Italian taxation

INPS, guide for retirees abroad: what to do to avoid Italian taxation

Many retirees decide to move abroad where in some countries there is a ban on double taxation. As it reports nanopress.it, precisely on the Milanese page, Bulgaria is included among these countries and therefore gives the example: if a pensioner sofia’s tasse, where he proceeded to take up residence, cannot pay taxes even to the country of origin. However, the INPS is referring to a novelty that effectively overturns the legislation observed up to now.

Residency in a country is not enough where there is a ban on double taxation in order not to pay taxes to the country of origin. Then, move into Bulgaria does not automatically equate to paying taxes only there.

