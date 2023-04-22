Home » INPS, pensioners abroad: what to do to avoid Italian taxation
Business

INPS, pensioners abroad: what to do to avoid Italian taxation

by admin
INPS, pensioners abroad: what to do to avoid Italian taxation

INPS, guide for retirees abroad: what to do to avoid Italian taxation

Many retirees decide to move abroad where in some countries there is a ban on double taxation. As it reports nanopress.it, precisely on the Milanese page, Bulgaria is included among these countries and therefore gives the example: if a pensioner sofia’s tasse, where he proceeded to take up residence, cannot pay taxes even to the country of origin. However, the INPS is referring to a novelty that effectively overturns the legislation observed up to now.

READ ALSO: Pension cuts: reduced checks for pensioners. The government plan

Residency in a country is not enough where there is a ban on double taxation in order not to pay taxes to the country of origin. Then, move into Bulgaria does not automatically equate to paying taxes only there.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Stock Exchange, a new record for Amplifon

You may also like

This is how you invest 10,000, 50,000 or...

INPS, good news for pensioners: here are the...

Greensill Bank: Insolvency administrator should get 250 million...

Openjobmetis: revenues of 768.4 million euros in 2022

How Musk grew a family fortune to $800...

When Arianna Meloni posted the videos on Raggi:...

Berlin is said to be expelling “masses” of...

Green transition, the state must rely on private...

Analyst reveals which six stocks are benefiting from...

Enel, from the list of funds to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy