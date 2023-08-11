Home » Insolvency surge: Germany is now experiencing real zombie deaths
Business

Insolvency surge: Germany is now experiencing real zombie deaths

by admin
Insolvency surge: Germany is now experiencing real zombie deaths

The number of corporate insolvencies in Germany is increasing rapidly. According to the Federal Statistical Office, there were almost 24 percent more company bankruptcies in July than in the corresponding month of the previous year. Previously, the increase in June was almost 14 percent. According to the experts at the credit agency Creditreform, this is due to the ongoing slump in the economy and consumption combined with high costs for energy and raw materials and constantly rising interest rates – but also to past government interventions.

See also  Veltins, Krombacher and Co.: Germany saves on beer

You may also like

The Liquefied Gas Company Introduces New Payment Options...

The Rise of the “Crypto Hunan Army”: Changsha...

The first of the buildings displaced with the...

Resolution 25 of 08/08/2023 – Request to update...

Inflation down to 5.9%: the drop in prices...

In red the Milan Stock Exchange waiting for...

Resolution 1 dated 08/08/2023 – Expenditure authorization for...

La Perla, 350 unpaid employees. The unions protest

Asset management, what to expect in the coming...

5 Major Events in Today’s Financial Market: Focus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy