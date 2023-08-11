Insolvency surge: Germany is now experiencing real zombie deaths

The number of corporate insolvencies in Germany is increasing rapidly. According to the Federal Statistical Office, there were almost 24 percent more company bankruptcies in July than in the corresponding month of the previous year. Previously, the increase in June was almost 14 percent. According to the experts at the credit agency Creditreform, this is due to the ongoing slump in the economy and consumption combined with high costs for energy and raw materials and constantly rising interest rates – but also to past government interventions.

