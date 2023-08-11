Home » Palermo, new high-tech waiting room in Punta Raisi airport
World

Palermo, new high-tech waiting room in Punta Raisi airport

by admin
Palermo, new high-tech waiting room in Punta Raisi airport

by gds.it – ​​1 minute ago

The new room on the third level of the air side forepart opened today. Approximately 400 square meters with runway view. White seating has been installed in the new space, many of which have a USB port for recharging phones and tablets. The area is equipped with a new air conditioning system and also has a station…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, new high-tech waiting room at Punta Raisi airport appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper gds.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Mario Hezonja three-pointer to beat Real Madrid Barcelona in the Final Four | Sport

You may also like

TIM, a thousand employees in 100% smart working...

Clara Moneke at Glamor Brazil – FASHION WORLD

The operation to empty the abandoned tanker off...

Udinese – Sensational about-face, he risks skipping the...

Chaos in London, dozens of young people meet...

How much do adult film actresses earn |...

New Regulations Allow for Facilitation of Imports of...

Riccardo Spada: the accident, darkness and death. He...

Kiev invites the few remaining to leave the...

Cutting aid to Israel IS about ‘whacking Israel’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy