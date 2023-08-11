Home » Quarter finals at the World Cup
News

Quarter finals at the World Cup

by admin
Quarter finals at the World Cup

Spain has made it into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup. (Alessandra Tarantino / AP / dpa / Alessandra Tarantino)

Spain, the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden have already passed their quarter-finals. Spain and Sweden won and are in the semi-finals.

The German soccer players were eliminated from the World Cup in the group phase. The players and many football fans were disappointed. The German Football Association says: We now want to investigate why things went so badly at the World Cup.

The coach of the German soccer team is called Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. The DFB says: We trust Voss-Tecklenburg. Her contract runs until 2025. She should remain a federal coach for that long.

See also  Ma Ying-jeou visits the Deputy Director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of China to pick up the airport

You may also like

Corpoelec reports suspension of electrical service for this...

Assault at the Atlantis Shopping Center in Bogotá:...

Equities New York: Dow continues to rise after...

Tribute to Rahat Indori, the popular poet of...

Do you want tickets for the Diego Daza...

Amazon summit in Brazil: Riparian countries form alliance...

How well the new Tübingen bus station has...

We are a crowd of individuals or a...

Historic day in South American football. Deportivo Pereira...

S&P 500 – With a bullish daily candle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy