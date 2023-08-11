Quarter finals at the World Cup

Spain has made it into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup. (Alessandra Tarantino / AP / dpa / Alessandra Tarantino)

Spain, the Netherlands, Japan and Sweden have already passed their quarter-finals. Spain and Sweden won and are in the semi-finals.

The German soccer players were eliminated from the World Cup in the group phase. The players and many football fans were disappointed. The German Football Association says: We now want to investigate why things went so badly at the World Cup.

The coach of the German soccer team is called Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. The DFB says: We trust Voss-Tecklenburg. Her contract runs until 2025. She should remain a federal coach for that long.

