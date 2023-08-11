Hail The Sun – Divine Inner Tension

Hard times call for heavy music. Hail The Sun-Frontman Donovan Melero experienced a violent breakup on the one hand and on the other hand had to watch the music industry almost say goodbye in (post-)pandemic times. At the same time, the realization set in that music does not necessarily have to arise from despair and pain. For the successor to “New Age Filth”, the quintet allowed lighter moments and pushed the already cosmopolitan post-hardcore more than ever in the most diverse musical directions. More pop, prog and heavier: „Divine Inner Tension“ rushes open doors with growing enthusiasm.

A block of three at the end of the first half of the album shows where the journey is going. “60-Minute Session Blocks” is more melodic than ever, surprises with radio friendliness, but is by no means soft-washed. The lively wall of guitars in the final act grabs you immediately. After that, the uncomfortable “Maladapted” works towards the inevitable escalation, appears nervous and jittery before the song slowly collapses after a good two and a half minutes, introduced by Melero’s sharp screams. Although “The Story Writes Itself” likes to take this kind of heaviness with it, it breaks up familiar structures and lets a good amount of Prog make its way. In combination with hymn-like melodies, this reminds me – in the best sense – of Coheed And Cambria.

No song is like the next, that’s one of the great strengths of this record. The theatrical “Tithe” seems to be torn throughout, from drooling aggressiveness to the cinematic refrain. On the other hand, “Tunnel Vision Alibi” explodes out of the speakers and finds more and more harmony, accompanied by nervous guitars that rush up and down the scale in “Mind Rider”, almost choking and demonstrating charm in the process. The fact that serial killer John Wayne Gacy was the godfather of the final “Under The Floor” and drives a dark descent crosses the events pleasantly.

Like the predecessors, you have to work your way through the latest hit from Hail The Sun. The basic post-hardcore construct is still there, only more and more other influences are being added. Rough neck bangs, radio-friendly melodies, complex prog and math moments present pleasant challenges throughout. “Divine Inner Tension” is the epitome of a heavy but rewarding album. The red thread appears belatedly and ultimately wraps things up completely – a rollercoaster ride of emotions, which Hail The Sun shows in the now usual impressive form.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/11/2023

Available through: Rude Records / Equal Vision Records

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hailthesun

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

