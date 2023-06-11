Inspiration for improving your web conferences

With web conferences, the setting and the preparation determine the success. With the right tools, the exchange in virtual space does not have to be a monotonous affair. But what is important for productive webinars and a digitally networked exchange in the home office? This can be shown using the example of professional webinar software.

What distinguishes a productive exchange

Sensory perception plays a key role in efficient communication and learning processes. Johann Amos Comenius recognized this as early as 1658 when he published his textbook “Orbis pictus”. In it, the founding father of modern pedagogy not only relied on text, but on a pictorial, versatile, varied and lively representation. Today’s organizational science confirms his approach. It is not just concentrated information that is important. What matters is variety and an instructive exchange in a well-prepared arrangement. In the digital age, this is no different than it used to be.

The webinar software viteral GmbH lives up to the claim and combines many tools in a user-friendly, multifunctional interface.

Can conferences be as easy as pie?

Choosing a software that not only opens up a central room for everyone, but also adjoining rooms, can be very helpful and a great relief for various companies, but also for educational institutions. Work phases with fixed goals and an exchange on the sidelines would therefore be possible without any problems. The presence of a large number of applications would enable the platform itself, moderation and structured communication among the participants. In this way, web conferences can be created with clearly defined phases that build on one another and keep both current requirements and long-term goals in mind.

It is also helpful if results can be saved and saved with one click on the surfaces used. Accordingly, it always makes sense to find out more about the possibilities before selecting a tool. The possibility of audio-visual effects and digital survey tools also accelerate voting processes and should therefore not be ignored.

Overall, a communication experience is favored in which participants get the feeling of being mentally immersed in a project. Researchers in the fields of virtual reality and game studies call this type of Quality of experience Immersion.

Many tools gathered in a clear interface

Where many methods and different tools are used, confusing situations can also arise. Clear instructions are therefore extremely important. Didactics and executives know this. For this reason it is useful if there is a central interface from which all tools can be called up. Neither the moderator nor the user have to laboriously switch between the pages. The moderator can set up the setting in such a way that the participants are guided directly to the right place. As with carefully designed circuit training in sports, the result is a process that works by itself and is well structured to guide you.

Research-based solution for practice

For example, the company vitero developed its platform based on research results from the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering and Organization. Overall, the software used should always meet the requirements of the German data protection law satisfy. This is particularly important for companies. Support that is available at all times and professional training to introduce you to the use of the software are also important components that should be considered when choosing a tool. Professional project support with individually tailored additional components are also helpful.

Conclusion

Professional web conference software, such as vitero inspire, ensures well-structured work processes and an effective and data protection-compliant exchange.

She structures the process and turns the exchange into an immersive experience in which the participants are happy to get involved. This is how online communication is fun.

