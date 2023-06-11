Home » Inspiration for improving your web conferences
Business

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

by admin
Inspiration for improving your web conferences

With web conferences, the setting and the preparation determine the success. With the right tools, the exchange in virtual space does not have to be a monotonous affair. But what is important for productive webinars and a digitally networked exchange in the home office? This can be shown using the example of professional webinar software.

What distinguishes a productive exchange

Sensory perception plays a key role in efficient communication and learning processes. Johann Amos Comenius recognized this as early as 1658 when he published his textbook “Orbis pictus”. In it, the founding father of modern pedagogy not only relied on text, but on a pictorial, versatile, varied and lively representation. Today’s organizational science confirms his approach. It is not just concentrated information that is important. What matters is variety and an instructive exchange in a well-prepared arrangement. In the digital age, this is no different than it used to be.

The webinar software viteral GmbH lives up to the claim and combines many tools in a user-friendly, multifunctional interface.

Can conferences be as easy as pie?

Photo from RDNE Stock project: https://www.pexels.com/de-de/foto/mann-menschen-verbindung-schule-6517325/

Choosing a software that not only opens up a central room for everyone, but also adjoining rooms, can be very helpful and a great relief for various companies, but also for educational institutions. Work phases with fixed goals and an exchange on the sidelines would therefore be possible without any problems. The presence of a large number of applications would enable the platform itself, moderation and structured communication among the participants. In this way, web conferences can be created with clearly defined phases that build on one another and keep both current requirements and long-term goals in mind.

See also  Consob, Savona: "Heavy shadows from inflation and war"

It is also helpful if results can be saved and saved with one click on the surfaces used. Accordingly, it always makes sense to find out more about the possibilities before selecting a tool. The possibility of audio-visual effects and digital survey tools also accelerate voting processes and should therefore not be ignored.

Overall, a communication experience is favored in which participants get the feeling of being mentally immersed in a project. Researchers in the fields of virtual reality and game studies call this type of Quality of experience Immersion.

Many tools gathered in a clear interface

Where many methods and different tools are used, confusing situations can also arise. Clear instructions are therefore extremely important. Didactics and executives know this. For this reason it is useful if there is a central interface from which all tools can be called up. Neither the moderator nor the user have to laboriously switch between the pages. The moderator can set up the setting in such a way that the participants are guided directly to the right place. As with carefully designed circuit training in sports, the result is a process that works by itself and is well structured to guide you.

Research-based solution for practice

For example, the company vitero developed its platform based on research results from the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Engineering and Organization. Overall, the software used should always meet the requirements of the German data protection law satisfy. This is particularly important for companies. Support that is available at all times and professional training to introduce you to the use of the software are also important components that should be considered when choosing a tool. Professional project support with individually tailored additional components are also helpful.

See also  Bags, Tokyo has reached the top for 5 months but does not turn Europe on: Milan is flat

Conclusion

Professional web conference software, such as vitero inspire, ensures well-structured work processes and an effective and data protection-compliant exchange.
She structures the process and turns the exchange into an immersive experience in which the participants are happy to get involved. This is how online communication is fun.

Published by:

Alexandra Rusche

Alexandra Rusche

Alexandra Rüsche has been part of the Mittelstand-Nachrichten editorial team since 2009. As a journalist, she writes about tourism, family businesses, health issues and innovations. Alexandra is a member of the DPV (German Press Association – Association for Journalists). She can be reached via the editorial team’s e-mail address: [email protected]

You might also be interested in:

  • New impetus for Baltic Sea cooperation

    Rostock – The commanders of the fleets of the Baltic Sea countries and Norway agreed in the afternoon to cooperate more closely in different areas. “This first ‘Baltic Commanders Conference’ was a complete success,” emphasized Vice Admiral Rainer Brinkmann, Deputy Inspector and Commander of the Fleet, at the end of the conference.

  • At the pulse of the economy: Mittelstand Nachrichten Ticker
    Impetus for the development of western Kazakhstan

    ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 22 /PRNewswire/ — Western Kazakhstan aims to benefit from various development support initiatives to be discussed at the forthcoming Western Kazakhstan Investment Forum: Manufacturing and Development Expansion. The event will take place from September 24th to 26th in Aktau, the largest city in the region. The forum has several broad objectives that…

  • Impulses for digitization

    Digitization and Industry 4.0 not only challenge small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The business of management consultants is also developing in the direction of “Consulting 4.0”. This is the only way they can support medium-sized companies in mastering the challenges of digitization.

You may also like

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs...

Traffic light politicians continue to negotiate heating law...

Forum in Masseria, Minister Fitto: “PNRR, an opportunity...

Real estate: Tenant has been living in a...

Algorithms and big data behind the detergent: this...

Nio achieved a revenue of 10.68 billion yuan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy