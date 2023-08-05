Home » Instagram boss reveals details about the launch of the Threads app
Business

Instagram boss reveals details about the launch of the Threads app

by admin
Instagram boss reveals details about the launch of the Threads app

Adam Mosseri announced that he prefers Android over iOS. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Instagram’s new app, Threads (a Twitter alternative), has dominated the meta discourse since its July 5 launch.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently sat down with venture capitalist Harry Stebbings on a podcast.

During the hour-long show, Mosseri touched on everything from threads to paying creators.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

With the introduction of threads, Instagram and its CEO, Adam Mosseri, are in the spotlight. Mosseri, who was on a media tour following the launch of Meta’s latest app, spoke in a recent episode of “20VC-Podcasts‘ with British venture capitalist Harry Stebbings.

See also  Tanzania: government calls on private sector to invest in energy production

You may also like

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits a New High, Sustaining...

Zaki at a demonstration in Bologna, thus aiming...

The 2023 World Computing Conference in Changsha: Exploring...

Porsche: board for abolition of diesel subsidies

ECB: Core inflation has perhaps peaked

An X user had his handle “snatched” because...

Enhancing Communication Efficiency: The Role of ҪɳذͨѶSystem in...

The home gate now opens from the car...

Gift Tax: These allowances and tax rates apply

Insurers Going Bankrupt: The Cost of Natural Disasters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy