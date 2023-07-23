Home » Insurance, the MAG Group acquires Dedalo Broker
Insurance, the MAG Group acquires Dedalo Broker

Insurance, the MAG Group acquires Dedalo Broker

Cav. Work Pierluca Footprint

Il President Footprint: “We are proud to have concluded this agreement which allows us to affirm our strong identity

The MAG Group – insurance broker – announces the acquisition of Dedalo Broker.

With this operation, the Group led by Pierluca Impronta intends to strengthen its specialization in the field of trade credit insurance and confirm its acquisitions policy, aimed at obtaining greater knowledge of the territory and ever-increasing expertise to respond to the growing needs of customers.

Declare the President Footprint: “We are proud to have concluded this agreement which allows us to affirm our strong identity. We position ourselves as an Italian Broker for Italian companies, supporting companies, professionals, organizations with the specific desire to support their development through increasingly targeted services”.

Per Andrea Dall’Oglio, president of Dedalo Broker “the changes that this sector is going through and the strong consolidation of international brokers have led us to evaluate and share the MAG project and its strongly Italian identity. Dedalo has defined a model of intermediation and management of credit insurance policies which has proved successful; we are honored to be part of this project and wish we could contribute to its success”.

THE MAG GROUP Over 40 years of history make MAG a broker with consolidated experience and expertise, with a deep knowledge of the specific Italian territories combined with a strong international attitude. This allows MAG to support hundreds of companies placing them at the center of the international insurance market, through a shared approach. Ensuring the future of entrepreneurs in the development of their companies is the vision that directs the Group’s strategies, a consultancy capacity based on the analysis of future scenarios and on the simulation of projections so as to validate in advance concrete and viable proposals for the protection of assets, investments, acquisitions.

See also  Unicredit, Orcel: "We are considering leaving Russia"

THE NUMBERS:

Over 330 million euros of premiums brokered each year

Over 330 million euros of premiums brokered each year

Widespread presence in the area: 22 locations nationwide and 1 office in London

Highly specialized staff: approx 300 employees

80% of the customer portfolio made up of Corporate Companies, Middle Markets and Public Entities

Growth of 250% in the last 5 years

Over 186,000 believers managed annually

Over 2,000 claims compensated for a value greater than 85 million euros

