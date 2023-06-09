Integrating technological and cultural resources, Beijing Smart E-sports Center opens

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, June 9 (Reporter Chi Mengrui) On June 8, the opening ceremony of the Beijing Smart E-sports Center and the home of the JDG team was held in the Beijing Economic Development Zone.

As another city-level key project of the integration of science and culture in the Beijing Economic Development Zone, the completion of the Beijing Smart E-sports Event Center located at No. 6 Jiachuang 2nd Road, the Optical-Mechanical-Electrical Integration Base in Yizhuang New City marks the opening of the e-sports industry in the Economic Development Zone Come new milestone.

Beijing Smart E-sports Center opened.Photo by People’s Daily Online reporter Chi Mengrui

For a long time, Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone has attached great importance to the development of the e-sports industry, and has integrated science and culture industries represented by game e-sports and high-tech audio-visual into the “4+2+1” industrial system of the Economic and Technological Development Zone to comprehensively promote global high-end resources. elements aggregated. Relying on the advantages of the leading industries in the economic development zone, the “Special Policy for Gaming and E-sports” was released; a number of key industrial parks integrating science and culture were planned and constructed. Through the industrial model of “policy guidance + park carrying capacity + public service platform + leading enterprises driving”, the industrial service capabilities will be continuously improved.

It is understood that the Beijing Smart E-sports Center opened this time is a strategic key project for the development of the e-sports industry in Beijing. There are also many “unique” and “best” additions in the commercial street and other sections. For example, the main broadcast hall of JDG Intel E-sports Center is currently the only local e-sports stadium in Beijing. The outdoor ultra-high-definition LED corner screen on the northwest facade has become the largest in Beijing with its “big physique” of nearly 900 square meters. The naked-eye 3D large screen forms a linkage with the indoor P3 high-definition full-color LED screen with a total area of ​​more than 680 square meters. The project focuses on “promoting the development of science and culture integration industries in the Economic Development Zone and serving the construction of Beijing as a benchmark city for the global digital economy”, focusing on creating e-sports events, e-sports education, e-sports ecology, e-sports new technology applications, e-sports cultural IP cultivation, etc. Five platforms, built the only professional e-sports venue in Beijing, attracted upstream and downstream enterprises in the e-sports industry to settle in, introduced Beijing JDG Intel Club, and became Beijing’s first LPL (League of Legends) competition venue.

In order to bring the audience an immersive viewing experience, the arena is equipped with advanced sound and light systems, 5G+8K, radio and television-level direct broadcast equipment, as well as 10 high-definition split screens and a full set of dance equipment in the venue, which will provide the audience with an immersive experience. style of watching the game atmosphere. Moreover, the JDG office headquarters and competition training base here are also equipped with a lot of smart technology experience equipment, so that the audience can experience the latest 3C and AR smart devices while watching the game. A sound business ecology, convenient extended services, and diverse entertainment scenes will attract more young people to know about the Economic Development Zone and enter the Economic Development Zone. new kinetic energy.

In the future, Beijing Smart E-sports Center will be built into China‘s first e-sports museum, “5G+8K” e-sports event cloud broadcast center, e-sports industry education training and standardization center, and e-sports industry live broadcast sharing center. At the same time, relevant enterprises of the E-sports Working Committee of the China Cultural Management Association will also land here, integrating a series of e-sports ecosystems such as e-sports clubs, event operations, programs and brokerage, self-media promotion, e-sports education and training, and e-sports industry incubation platforms. The business is introduced into the park to build a world-class e-sports industry gathering space.

(Editors in charge: Chi Mengrui, Gao Xing)