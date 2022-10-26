Home Business Intel Priced for IPO of Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye – WSJ
Business

Intel Priced for IPO of Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye – WSJ

by admin
Intel Priced for IPO of Self-Driving Car Unit Mobileye – WSJ

Intel Corp.’s (INTC) autonomous vehicle unit Mobileye Global Inc.’s initial public offering (IPO) was priced at $21 a share, a dollar above the high end of its guidance range, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mobileye raised $861 million by selling 41 million shares, valuing the company at about $17 billion, people familiar with the matter said. That’s more than the $15.3 billion Intel paid for Mobileye in 2017, but a far cry from the chip giant’s initial target of $50 billion or more when it unveiled plans to go public late last year.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Intel is expected to price Mobileye at the upper end of the $18-$20 per share range or higher.

See also  The Jeep On Tour starts from Perugia

You may also like

Piazza Affari closed in negative: Amplifon down (-4%),...

The Bank of Japan once again increased the...

Chinese cars, GAC lands in Italy: the center...

How to Start a Financial Advisory Firm: 5...

The European winter just started, and the electric...

Ginori 1735, prize and welfare bonus of 950...

Benchmark Snapdragon 8 Gen2!The first Dimensity 9200 running...

Accelerate on wastewater treatment to solve water scarcity

Ranking of 15 new energy sedans: BYD Han...

Stocks and sectors most affected by the strong...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy