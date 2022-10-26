It seems that today’s game people prefer to play some third-person perspectives, such as PUBG, GOD WAR, GTA and other masterpieces, but in fact, the first-person games were very popular in the early years, such as FPS games, because the first-person perspective It can bring a better sense of presence, but of course the disadvantage is that the operation is difficult. ElAnalistaDeBits recently brought us a detailed comparison of the first and third-person multi-platform videos of “Resident Evil 8: The Village”, especially in the third-person perspective, Mrs. Dimitrescu is even more unforgettable. Let’s follow the video to enjoy it.

“Resident Evil: Village” is a single-player survival horror game developed by CAPCOM. It is the eighth work of the “Resident Evil” mainline series. It is a classic zombie-themed action game. This is a blockbuster masterpiece after the previous innovation. The blogger introduced that it has been a few years since that nightmarish incident, and Ethan Winters has rediscovered some An everyday, peaceful family life that is shattered by a battle-hardened warrior, Chris Redfield.

The main brief takes place in Eastern Europe. The game adopts the medieval setting and enemy design, and adds a zombie type-orc. The addition of new elements will undoubtedly make the gameplay more open than the previous series, and pay more attention to exploration. And the feeling brought by the first-person film is like a deep immersion that will allow players to actually feel the consternation, anxiety, anger and fear that Ethan experienced.

Produced by the increasingly mature game engine “RE ENGINE”, the game will bring the latest survival “action” horror game experience.