They are 35,043. the new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours, against 48,714 yesterday, according to the daily update of the Ministry of Health. The victims are 93 against 120 yesterday. The positivity rate is 16.16% (yesterday it was 16.38%). The molecular and antigenic swabs performed were 216,735 against 297,268 the previous day.

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 23,443,429, indicating the update of the Ministry of Health. There are 227 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday they were 232) in the balance between income and expenses, while the daily admissions were 24. The admitted to ordinary wards are 7,019, compared to 7,106 yesterday.

The currently positives are 498,269. 22,766,314 have been discharged and healed, while since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 178,846 deaths.