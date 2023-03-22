Home Business Interest: Overdraft interest increases more than call money interest
At the savings banks, customers rarely receive high interest rates for overnight money.
The overdraft interest has risen by almost two percentage points in one year and is currently 9.16 percent, the highest value in seven years.

This is reported by the “Handelsblatt” and refers to an evaluation by the analysis company Barkow Consulting.

The rising interest rates are related, among other things, to the interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank. In contrast, the savings interest on the call money account has risen only minimally. Many banks pay no interest at all.

Within a year, the overdraft interest has risen by almost two percentage points. Currently, the average interest rate is 9.16 percent, reports the “Handelsblatt“ and refers to an evaluation by the analysis company Barkow Consulting. The overdraft interest would have reached its highest value in seven years.

The fact that interest rates for overdrafts on current accounts are rising so much is partly due to the interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). However, banks do not all raise interest rates equally. According to the report, savings interest on overnight savings accounts averages just 0.27 percent. In the same period, they only increased by 0.3 percentage points.

43 percent of the banks still do not pay any call money interest

Many savers, on the other hand, still get nothing from their call money accounts. An evaluation by the comparison portal Verivox shows that 43 percent of the banks surveyed pay no interest at all.

The ECB raised interest rates again on Thursday. The key interest rate is currently 3.5 percent after a 0.5 percentage point increase.

