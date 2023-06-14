Home » Interest rate pause in the USA: The Fed has increased interest rates so rapidly
Business

by admin
The key interest rates in the USA are so high and that is how they have developed. The US Federal Reserve is led by Jerome Powell.
picture alliance / newscom | SARAH SILBIGER

In the fight against Inflation in the US, the US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates have been raised ten times in a row since spring 2022. The Fed has now put its interest rates on hold for the first time. The key interest rate in the US remains in a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent. This is the highest level since 2007, i.e. before the start of the global financial crisis. The chart in this text shows the rapid course of this record rate hike.

See also  Chinese Companies Listing in Switzerland Facing Dilemma: Shares Plunge, Nobody Wants to - WSJ

Die US-Notenbank Fed with its President Jerome Powell is committed to both price stability and full employment in the USA. In addition to inflation, it must also keep an eye on the effect of rising interest rates on the economy – and after the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank also on the stability of the banking sector.

This chart shows how Fed interest rates have evolved since 2001 and where they are today. It also becomes clear that the Fed has generally taken rather small interest rate steps, so the large steps are currently unusual.

